‘Reopen Rochester’ protest outside Pittsford Wegmans

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – “Reopen Rochester” protesters gathered Monday outside the Pittsford Wegmans. They say they want Upstate New York to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A small, yet similar demonstration was held Friday at the Liberty Pole in Rochester.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that parts of upstate New York could reopen as soon as May 15 under a phased reopening plan. He cautioned that the Centers for Disease Control has said that coronavirus hospitalizations must decline for 14 days before reopening.

Cuomo said some businesses like salons or restaurants could be slated to reopen in phase two of the plan, but the owner of The Pizza Stop planned on reopening his dining room to customers on Monday, going against county and state orders.

However, he then said the Town of Pittsford Code enforcement told him if he did, he would be “out of business entirely.”

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy will give an update on reopening the area at 12:15 p.m. on Monday. In a News 8 special on Friday, Duffy answered the questions our community submitted about this pandemic; what it will take to reopen, how long can the shutdown last, and more.

 The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday that 106 people in the county have died from the coronavirus and there are 1,277 people who tested positive for the virus.

