Renovations to N. Winton Village have some neighbors concerned

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Renovations to the North Winton Village area surrounding the old Tops, where Aldi will soon open, have some people in the community concerned.

After plans were showcased for additional buildings and businesses to complement the area, some said they don’t want the area to look like “another Henrietta.” They also don’t want big names like Starbucks coming to the area.

Mary Coffey with the North Winton Village Association wants residents to be at ease.

“We have worked for years on making sure we have the urban village look, as you can see across the street, houses, businesses, a nice balance,” said Coffey. “So no, it would never be another Henrietta.”

Coffey says construction on the additional stores is not set, but it will likely happen soon. She and others have been working on this project since 1996.