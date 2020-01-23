Renderings released for new downtown development in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Butler Till and Buckingham Properties teamed up for a new development in downtown Rochester.

Buckingham Properties will develop a new five-story, 106,000 square foot, mixed-use building located at 260 East Broad Street, adjacent to Tower280.

Butler/Till will co-own the building and serve as the building’s anchor tenant. Construction is expected to begin this year.

Butler/Till will relocate their headquarters to half of the building which will include a private roof, deck and underground parking in Midtown Garage.

While the business will reside on the first three floors, the upper floors will include 28 apartments consisting of studios, and one or two bedroom units.

There will be a second roof deck for residential use.

“Construction of this new building continues our vision for the Midtown Block, and will also bring opportunities for additional retail and restaurants to serve downtown’s growing population of employees, visitors and residents,” Chairman of Buckingham Properties Ken Glazer said in a statement.

Butler/Till, a media and communications agency has been located in Henrietta since 2011.

“It is our intent that the new building will be a source of pride and inspiration to our employees and our neighbors in downtown Rochester,” Chief Financial Officer of Butler/Till Melissa Palmer said in a statement.

“There is a great deal of activity in downtown Rochester and we are pleased to be an integral part of the city’s resurgence.”

Artist renderings