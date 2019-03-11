Removal hearing begins for Wayne school board member accused of misconduct Video Video

ONTARIO, NY (WROC) - The Wayne Central School District has begun disciplinary hearings for two board members who got in trouble last fall for entering a vacant school building. Steve Gallaher and Dennis Landry are accused of trespassing at freewill elementary last year. But there are more accusations as well.

It's been an all-day hearing that started Morning morning and was adjourned in the evening hours. The school board's attorney's presented five charges against Steve Gallaher:

1. Trespass on District property.

2. Inappropriate & Unauthorized Access.

3. Inappropriate & Unauthorized independent inquiry.

4. Inappropriate involvement in a law enforcement property check.

5. Inappropriate posting on Social Media.

All of this comes after it Gallaher and Landry entered the now empty Freewill Elementary School on September 6th, 2018. Gallagher has said he was visiting the property and found a door unlocked and when he entered, that triggered an alarm. Police never filed any charges. But the school board claims they broke protocol.



Gallaher was elected to his position in part because he opposed the closing of the school. His supporters call the investigation a witch hunt.

"Ever since Steve and Dennis have spoken up, Dr. Calvin disliked everything that they've had to say,” said Abbie Schmidt, a Gallaher supporter. “He doesn't feel that they're doing good by the school district which they are.

While others in the community were intrigued and attended the hearing.

"Just for transparency on all ends. For fairness the two individuals and also for the entire board and the town itself to get to the truth,” said Alan Seigel

The lawyers representing the school board have been calling witnesses. Some of them including an administrative clerk to the director of facilities. No one on the school board commented. Depending on the results of the hearing, the board could choose to remove Gallaher from his position.



A hearing for Dennis Landry is expected to take place in May.

