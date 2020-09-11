Remembering 9/11: Virtual and in-person events happening across the area

A beam of light is seen over the Pentagon, as part of the Towers of Light Tribute marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year, memorial services for 9/11 will either be virtual or in person because of the coronavirus pandemic. Below are some events happening across the area:

9/11 Memorial Service

Irondequoit Town Hall,

1280 Titus Ave., 8:46 am

The ceremony is to remember the Police Officers, Fire Fighters, EMS, U.S. civilians and members of the U.S. Armed Forces that lost their lives on that tragic day in 2001. The Irondequoit Police Department encourages all to attend to remember and honor those you gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Veterans Outreach Center hosts September 11 Remembrance Ceremony

Vietnam Veterans Memorial of Greater Rochester

11 a.m., 175 Highland Ave., Rochester.

The celebration of remembrance is being held in collaboration with the Monroe County Veterans Service Agency and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 20. The event is limited to 50 people and RSVPs are required to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 585.546.1081

9/11 Tribute Parade for Saturday 9/12

Tops Market on Main Street in Canandaigua

699 Main St. Saturday at noon

Pallbearers MC has invited classic car clubs, veterans and others who wish to join them along the way. Neighbors and business’s along the way will join them as they line the streets demonstrating the however, social distancing should be practiced and masks should be worn if supporters can not social distance. For more information, contact Bill MacNeal, Pallbearers MC President 585-880-9809 or Anna Alger at 585-329-4431 our website at Pallbearersmotorcycleclub.com.

NY Courts to Virtually Commemorate 9/11 Anniversary

Click here to view or listen

The New York State court system will commemorate the 19-year anniversary of 9/11 with a virtual ceremony honoring the memory of the three Court Officer heroes who perished in the World Trade Center rescue efforts – Captain William “Harry” Thompson and Sergeants Mitchel Wallace and Thomas Jurgens – also paying tribute to the many 9/11 first responders.

MCC Students to Commemorate Victims of 9/11 Attacks

Online, 8 to 9 a.m.

Monroe Community College will hold a virtual September 11 remembrance event featuring Mark Sample, associate professor of history at MCC, who will deliver keynote remarks on “Unity Through Crisis: A History of Hope.” He will share his perspective on how notable tragedies in the U.S. within the past century united and strengthened the nation. Emcee for the event is Bryce Gernon, interim president of the Brighton Campus Student Government Association. A second-year computer science student whose birthday falls on Sept. 28, Bryce is among this year’s MCC freshmen and sophomores who were born in 2001. Sponsored by the Brighton Campus Student Government Association, the event memorializes victims of the attacks on the 19th anniversary of 9/11. MCC students annually organize a remembrance ceremony.

A moment of silence is observed at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit the north tower in New York City.