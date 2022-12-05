ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The remains of the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Jefferson Avenue are scheduled to be torn down this week after the historic building was destroyed in a fire on Christmas almost one year ago.

Congregants said that the cost to rebuild the church led them to make this decision, however, a new facility was purchased on Chili Avenue as a new location.

Congregants said that the new facility will be open sometime in May or June of 2023. Members of the church will worship at Frederick Douglass Resource Center in the meantime.

It is still currently unknown what caused the fire. Preparations for the demolition will begin on Monday.