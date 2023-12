ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While Santa prepares for a jam-packed night of magical Christmas fun. His reindeer made a pit stop at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester today.

As part of this week’s holiday celebrations, Golisano Children’s Hospital invited a few furry friends to spread the joy.

Unfortunately, Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer couldn’t make it but his friends were ready to fly in. The elves were busy shining his nose so it’s nice and bright to light the way for Santa.