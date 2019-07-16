‘Reimagine the Canals’ campaign meeting to be held in Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A community engagement meeting is being held on Tuesday, July 11 for people to learn about and weigh in on the ‘Reimagine the Canals’ initiative.

The state-sponsored campaign is meant to identify new uses for the Erie Canal in order to boost economic development, recreation and environmental resiliency.

The campaign is based off of last year’s Reimagine the Canals comepetition, launched by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“These sessions are a great opportunity for the public to help shape the future of the Erie Canal,” said Joanie Mahoney, the Reimagine the Canals Task Force chair. “The public’s input will be crucial in formulating the final recommendations about the Canal that will be sent to Governor Cuomo.”

Tonight’s session is one of five, and the only one in our area.

It runs from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. in Cooper Hall at the College at Brockport.

Input from the sessions will be presented to the Reimagine the Canals task force.