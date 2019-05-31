Register for Gus Macker 3-on-3 hoops

This year’s Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball tournament in Rochester is set for June 29 and 30.

Jim Farr, the City of Rochester Assistant Director of Recreation, and Tony Jordan, the Gus Macker organizer with the City of Rochester, discussed the event, returning to the Flower City for the third straight year, Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball tournament is open to just about everyone. “We love to say it’s 8 to 80,” said Jordan in terms of ages. “Anybody can play. We have a senior division. We have youth divisions. And the cool thing about Gus Macker is they pair you up according to your experience, to your talent, and to your size. So if you’ve got a 6′ 8″ 14-year-old, we’re going to put you in a bracket where there are other tall 14-year-olds. If you have played college, if you have no high school or college experience, they bracket them up so that it’s fun and competitive.”

The registration deadlines are fast-approaching. For regular mail, the deadline is June 7. The online registration deadline is June 10. Organizers will also hold a special on-site registration on Saturday, June 8 at the Ryan Center on Webster Avenue. Be the first to hit a half-court shot that day you will $500 cash.

Farr said the 3-on-3 basketball tournament is a family event inspiring people to gather in the city. “It’s a great event for the City. And it’s really a whole day, family fun festival. On both days we have a youth stage where youth performers can come down. You can go online and find out how to become part of that. We have inflatables for the kids. We have all kinds of other contests, and we have a lot of our service providers coming out to provide information too. So it’s really an all-day event.”

The Gus Macker event will be held at the old festival site on Court and Exchange Streets, right across from the Public Safety Building and Blue Cross Arena. Farr added, “It will be the last weekend of the Jazz Festival so you can come Downtown and enjoy the day at the courts and go to some great performances afterward.”

To register online or learn more about this year’s Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball tournament, visit Macker.com/Rochester.