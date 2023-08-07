ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Regional Health Reach hosted a free health fair to support people experiencing homelessness in the Rochester community on Monday.

Regional Health Reach is a federally qualified health center made to help those experiencing homelessness and is affiliated with Rochester Regional Health.

The event is aimed at helping to provide primary medical assistance to those in need.

Doctor Mike Hudson, CEO of Regional Health Reach, explains more on their goals.

“It’s tough to think about ‘oh, I should take these medicines for my hypertension’ when you’re not sure where your next meal is coming from,” he says.

“So we’re working with multiple vendors to get those services available for people,” he explains. In addition to health services, Dr. Hudson says “The DMV is here to get IDs to people. Once they have ID’s they can apply for DHS and start getting into housing and other things to start meeting the needs that they have.”

Some other services and resources offered at the event include health insurance enrollment, dental care, health screenings, and narcan and overdose response training.

This event comes on Health Care for the Homeless Day, which is part of National Health Care Week, a national recognition.

Regional Health Reach serves patients at its clinic on Monroe Avenue, at shelters throughout the city, and directly on the street with its street medicine team.