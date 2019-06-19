Referendum for state takeover of Rochester City School District to be voted on

Rochester voters will decide whether the state takes temporary control of the Rochester City School District.

Tuesday night, a divided Rochester City Council approved Mayor Lovely Warren’s request to put a state takeover on the ballot.



The measure passed five to three with one abstention.

City residents will now have a chance to vote for or against a state takeover in a November referendum.

Protesters gathered outside city hall last night, voicing concerns that a takeover could just make things worse.

“The only thing the state brings to the table is chaos and more mental anguish,” said Billy Booker, a citizen against the state takeover.

That referendum will be held November fifth.

Albany lawmakers must approve any state intervention.