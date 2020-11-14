REF hosts virtual FAFSA-Thon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A virtual FAFSA-Thon was held on Saturday in effort to help students navigate through financial aid and the new ways the coronavirus pandemic has impacted higher education. For local high school seniors leaders with the Rochester Education Foundation said now is still the time to look for college financial aid.

“About half of all FASFA’s that are done by city and charter school seniors get done with help through our FASFA events,” Stuart Hencke, executive director of the Rochester Education Foundation, said.

High school students were able to call in or text officials for help filling out the federal application for financial student aid or FAFSA.

The event was held in place of the annual in-person assistance event held every year by the Rochester Education Foundation.

“We had somebody today who said they we’re calling in from the Caribbean,” Hencke said. “So they were actually a student, a Wilson student but currently in the Caribbean. I don’t know how that actually works, but we’re able to be where the student needs us to be, which is really exciting.”

Leaders expect FAFSA submissions and completions to decrease this year – largely due to the pandemic – but leaders are still encouraging student to apply as early as possible.

“You should not put your dreams on hold just because the world is hitting pause right now,” Hencke said. “Colleges are still in session, financial aid is still available and that dream that you have is what should be propelling you through such a time in our history.”

The REF is also looking for student volunteers to help guides those that call.