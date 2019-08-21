Redevelopment plan for former Colgate school approved

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council has given its okay to transform a landmark college campus near Highland Park.

By a vote of 3-to-2, the council approved the controversial redevelopment plan for the Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School. Developers want to build two new apartment buildings on the campus, which is located on South Goodman Street near Highland Park.

The existing historic buildings would be re-purposed, with the largest one used for special events, office space and more.

The plan brought out a number of nearby residents who oppose the plan.

“I would much rather see the city invest in truly affordable housing, transportation infrastructure education. Just other things that could be used that are in high demand as opposed to high luxury apartments,” said Nate Baldo.

Residents are also worried about increased traffic. Despite that, the redevelopment will move forward.

City council’s vote came on the same day the school itself moved out. After 90 years on the same campus, Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School is moving two miles north, to a location in the Neighborhood of the Arts.

The fall semester for seminary students begins next week.