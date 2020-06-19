Redefining the field trip experience in COVID-19: Genesee Country Village & Museum offers virtual activities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lily Coyne is a recently graduated 8th grader, who was going to go to Vermont on a field trip with her foreign language class. But COVID-19 canceled it.

“I was looking forward to it since I started taking the course,” she said.

Lily was especially interested in the outdoors, she wanted to see the green mountains

“I think a big part of it was to see the natural beauty of the area,” she said.

But now, she’s been able to find new experiences that still get her involved in the outdoors.

One of those is “Nature Sunday” through Genesee Country Village and Museum.

“So we actually just started Nature Sunday online in the beginning of June, however Nature Sundays themselves, on site, have been an official program for about 5 years now,” said Alyssa Lynch, aka “Wolf”, the family and youth programs manager at the museum.

Program staff at the museum also offer virtual field trip options for teachers to look at.

“Most of our field trips are not necessarily zoom field trips yet, but rather things that teachers can work with their classes and find what’s best for them,” said Wolf.

Some of these virtual activities include an online tour of the village square, bartering in the Altay General Store, and learning about syrup, sugar and sap.

Wolf also recommends the app iNaturalist, where you can take a picture of a plant or animal, upload it to learn more, and contribute to the museum’s special group called “Naturalists at Home.” The app uses your location to compare and contrast certain sightings to to other areas. Simple information like the picture, the time and location of the sighting all contribute to scientific research.

This app comes in handy for discussion during Nature Sundays.

“Obviously it’s not the same as talking face-to-face, but it’s still great for spreading info and having opportunities that we might not have otherwise,” said Lily.

While Lily didn’t get to go to Vermont, she’s still able to open herself up to a world of exploration and creativity.

It also brings her peace in a time of stress that comes with a global pandemic.

There will be two more Nature Sundays this month before the museum shifts focus to summer camps.

The museum is also looking into having interpreter for future events as well.