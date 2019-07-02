Hometown ‘Pride’ as Red Wings team up with Out Alliance

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Parterning with the Out Alliance, the Rochester Red Wings will host their first ever “Pride Night” at Frontier Field on Tuesday, July 2. (Rochester Red Wings Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings are hosting their first ever “Pride Night,” partnering with the Out Alliance.

The event will be held Tuesday at Frontier Field — the game against the Syracuse Mets is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.

Those planning to attend should get there early because the first 500 people to arrive will receive a free T-shirt in honor of Pride Night, provided by Zweigle’s.

Other promotions include the “Pride Pack.” in which fans can get a Wings Pride adjustable cap and a ticket to the game for $22.

Fans will also get a chance to see former Heisman Award-winning quarterback Tim Tebow, who is currently assigned to the Syracuse Mets as a left-fielder. In Monday’s game against the Red Wings, Tebow had one hit on four at-bats and struck out three times, a game in which the Red Wings won 9-7.

If you’re heading out, remember to check on the forecast, as a chance for some thunderstorms exists for Tuesday afternoon,.

