Red Wings: No Rochester connection to Altobellis killed in helicopter crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings wanted to get on the record about something untrue that was circulating on social media since the fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday.

That helicopter crash killed nine people, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The crash also claimed the lives of seven other people, including John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli.

The name Altobelli seemed familiar to many in Rochester. Joe Altobelli was a former Rochester Red Wings manager, who led the ball club in the 1970s.

John Altobelli was the longtime head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa. That both John and Joe shared the same last name and professional careers as baseball coaches, many in our area were led to believe the were related, however, that is not the case.

The Red Wings released a statement Monday morning saying:

“One of the people killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash was baseball coach John Altobelli. He is not related to Red Wings Hall of Famer Joe Altobelli. Nonetheless, this is a terrible tragedy and the Wings send thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.”