ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Red White and Brew in Rochester hosted a Silent Disco night where dancers were able to listen to their choice of music all day Saturday. The disco featured two DJs, two channels of music, and an open dance floor for you to bust a move. Many of the disco-goers were able to enjoy the music and support local DJs.

“I came to just get out,” Doug Keller said. “We’ve been in isolation for two years and everything is kind of crazy right now so it just gives us a chance to take our minds off of things for a second and enjoy some great music, some great company, and some great things that Rochester has to offer.”

Many of the disco-goers said that it was nice to just get out again and enjoy being with other people without some of the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place in the past.