Red Nose Day: Global fundraising campaign working to combat child poverty

Thursday, May 23 is the 5th Annual “Red Nose Day.”

Although the global fundraiser wasn’t introduce to the U.S. until 2015, it’s been going on in the U.K. since 1988, when it was established by the nonprofit organization, Comic Relief.

The fundraiser has raised nearly $150 million since it started in the U.S. four years ago. According to the campaign’s website, money raised is evenly split to “support domestic and international programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy, and educated.”

To donate online, click here. You can also support the effort by purchasing a “red nose” at your local Walgreen’s.