SHORTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The 15-year-old Red Jacket student who brought a gun to Red Jacket High School in April pleaded guilty in court Friday.

The juvenile was charged with kidnapping in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, and attempted robbery in the first degree. He was sentenced to 3 to 9 years in a youth detention center.

Ontario County District Attorney James Ritts says the juvenile is unlikely to be sent to an adult prison.

The student was initially accused of bringing a semi-automatic pistol to school on April 1, along with extra ammunition. Police say the student was upset and seemed determined. He was stopped, disarmed, and safely detained by faculty at the school, who police later praised as heroes.

In response to the incident, the Manchester-Shortsville School District announced changes to its security policies. Those changes were to include: