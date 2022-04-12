SHORTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The 15-year-old student accused of bringing a gun to Red Jacket High School on April 1 was in court Tuesday, where he was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree occurring on school grounds.

He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to return to court on Friday.

First responders were called to the school on route 21 in Manchester around 10:19 a.m. April 1 for the report of a student with a semi-automatic pistol. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office later said school staff was able to calm, disarm, and detain the student before police got to the scene.

The Manchester-Shortsville Central School District announced changes to its security policies in a letter sent to parents. Those changes include: