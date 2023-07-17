ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Red Jacket class of 2023 is rallying around a woman who is recovering in the hospital after a major accident in the Manchester-Shortsville area.

State police say Skylynn Fox, 19, was struck by a car while trying to get her dog out of the road last week. Monday, her classmates gathered for a can drive to raise money for her and her family.

They called her selfless, saying she’s someone who always treats others with kindness.

Organizers say the can drive shows the persistence and resiliency of the Red Jacket community when one of their own is in need.

“The whole town has a really close-knit family feel, so everyone kind of knows everyone, and this town is just amazing at coming together when something happens,” said Ava Pickering. “I know that every time there’s been a hardship in someone’s family, and the town really needs help, I know people always come together and always are there to support people. I don’t know when the town has failed us really.”

Click here for the Gofundme to benefit Skylynn Fox.