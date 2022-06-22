ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During holiday weeks, the Red Cross sees about a 21% dip in blood donations.

When donations drop, so does the blood supply, leaving some hospitals struggling to meet demand and ensure blood is available for those who need it.

To thank donors who make time to give during the upcoming July 4 holiday week, the Red Cross is offering tote bags made of recycled cotton to anyone that donates between June 30 and July 10.

The incentive is a national effort to get people through the doors of local drives. During this period, there are dozens of drives happening in the greater Rochester area.

Click on a link below to schedule an appointment.

Available drives include but are not limited to:

To see a full list of drives in this period and any other, go to RedCrossBlood.org to see a full list of drives.