Red Cross assisting 23 individuals after Hornell fire

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The Finger Lakes chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting 23 individuals after seven homes were affected by Sunday night’s fire in Hornell.

Four homes were destroyed and three were deemed uninhabitable, according to Brian McConnell from the Red Cross. The chapter established an evacuation center at the Hornell High School for those affected and will continue assisting the families as they rebuild their lives.

“Whether it’s a single-family fire or a multiple family fire we begin where the need is. That’s basic needs: food, clothing, shelter, medication,” said McConnell.

“We have a team of volunteer mental health workers to help with mental health needs and also physical health needs, and we’ll just begin that process with the family and also reaching out to other organizations to help begin the recovery.”

The Red Cross encourages families to have an evacuation plan and a kit of essentials you may need if you have to evacuate.

Donations to the Red Cross can be made here on their website.