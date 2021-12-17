Red Cross asking for blood donations to bolster ‘historically low’ supply

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Red Cross is calling for blood donations in the holiday season, saying “historically low blood supply levels” threaten to postpone medical procedures.

According to a statement from the Red Cross, “hospital partners” said they have had to postpone some procedures.

In a statement issued Friday, the Red Cross said in part: “Our local medical director is working with hospitals as they navigate incredibly difficult decisions that doctors may have to make – who receives the blood product and who has to wait – and that’s why we’re alerting the public to this critical need and asking individuals to roll up a sleeve, so we can ensure blood is available wherever, whenever it is needed.”

The Red Cross is urging donors to schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or using the Red Cross Blood Donor app.

