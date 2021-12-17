Red Cross asking for blood donations to bolster ‘historically low’ supply

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Red Cross is calling for blood donations in the holiday season, saying “historically low blood supply levels” threaten to postpone medical procedures.
According to a statement from the Red Cross, “hospital partners” said they have had to postpone some procedures.
In a statement issued Friday, the Red Cross said in part: “Our local medical director is working with hospitals as they navigate incredibly difficult decisions that doctors may have to make – who receives the blood product and who has to wait – and that’s why we’re alerting the public to this critical need and asking individuals to roll up a sleeve, so we can ensure blood is available wherever, whenever it is needed.”
The Red Cross is urging donors to schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or using the Red Cross Blood Donor app.
Read the full statement from the Red Cross
“As the nation returns to holiday celebrations with family and friends this year amid the ongoing pandemic, the American Red Cross faces historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade. The Red Cross has heard from our local hospital partners that they are having to postpone procedures at times as a result of the dire blood supply challenges. Our local medical director is working with hospitals as they navigate incredibly difficult decisions that doctors may have to make – who receives the blood product and who has to wait – and that’s why we’re alerting the public to this critical need and asking individuals to roll up a sleeve, so we can ensure blood is available wherever, whenever it is needed. Patients – and their families rallying behind them – are counting on the generosity of blood donors to share their health. If a donor is eligible and feeling well, they can make an appointment today by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).”Red Cross Statement