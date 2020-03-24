Recycling company donates masks to hospitals

1  of  74
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Dozens of N-95 masks are on their way to our doctors and nurses at Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

“This is essential equipment for them,” said Robert Burns. Burns is part of the team at Sunnking in Brockport; it’s an electronics recycling company.

Some of the employees there wear masks, so Sunnking decided to give dozens of N-95 face masks to medical professionals in Rochester.

“They’re wearing the same mask over and over, that breaks down that layer of protection on the inside of the mask, so giving them these brand new masks, if they could get a sigh of relief out of it, since they’re on the front lines that’s what matters,” Burns said Monday.

In Buffalo – Sunnking’s sister company gave away 80 of the in-demand pieces of protective gear.

