ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)

Job seekers had the opportunity to connect with employers during an event held Thursday.

Monroe County teamed up with ‘Partners against Violence Everywhere,’ ‘Camp Good Days’ and ‘Special Times’ for a job fair.

The fair was called, “Recruiting on the Road: Project Tips.”

A number of local employers were there including Monroe County Civil Service, Job Corps, Lifetime Assistance and more.

The event was free and open to the public.