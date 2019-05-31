Record Tying Water Level on Lake Ontario

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) - Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Typically on a gorgeous day like this just one day before the beginning of meteorological summer going into the first weekend of June, the Genesee and the big lake would be filled to the brim with watercraft of all sorts. Instead, the boats are absent and the only thing filled to the brim is Lake Ontario.

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Ontario is now at 248.95 feet.

The 248.95 foot reading reported ties the record set back just two years ago in 2017.

Winds today are out of the north, and although light, could create some splashover in the most vulnerable spots.

The problem will be what happens when the wind starts to pick up again from the northwest

Looking at model data it would appear that this should happen later Sunday into Monday which is why there is a high potential for flooding at that time.

We'll continue to follow this.