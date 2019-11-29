‘Record Store Day’ this Black Friday brings out the vinyl lovers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This is the line outside of Record Archive. These weather-hardened Rochesterians gathered for Record Store Day on Black Friday.

My goodness, look at this line outside @recordarchive on #RecordStoreDay! I’m going by three #vinyl record shops today. See y’all out there! pic.twitter.com/obCefKLbNK — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 29, 2019

Vinyl record lovers flock to Rochester’s almost half-dozen record shops to get Record Store Day exclusive music and merch, and to bridge the generational gap.

Local record stores are taking advantage of the nationwide trend of booming vinyl sales. The line outside the store was at first jam-packed, with people clamoring for the sweet wax exclusives.

After it started dying down for all of the RSD exclusives, the vinyl lovers go and dig throughout the store.

Nina Alderman @recordarchive is probably the youngest employee this #RecordStoreDay. Thanks for greeting everyone, and bringing a smile to our faces, Nina! @News_8 pic.twitter.com/CWSOht4UjJ — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 29, 2019

Vinyl lovers have many tastes in music, ranging from metal, to rock, to jazz, but they can all agree that the tactile and listening experience of vinyl makes it special.

Lori Lambert and Evan Brock got in line at 6 a.m. to make sure they got their goodies. This mother-son duo loves listening to vinyl at home.

The line!!! @recordarchive had dozens of people brave the cold to make sure they get their #RecordStoreDay #vinyl fix. Also, this gimbal makes 5% of things look 100% better. I’ll be in the noon show for @News_8 for this awesome event! pic.twitter.com/jVYZwTAMT6 — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 29, 2019

“Well, I’m a big fan of Buddy Holly and The Beatles,” young Brock said.

“Well, actually, we have four record players in our house, he has his own stereo downstairs in the basement, and I have a record player myself,” Lambert said. “It’s not the same as listening to digital.”

“There’s nothing better than listening to it on vinyl, just because it’s so authentic, and it’s so original,” Brock said.

I love this shot from @recordarchive . This is a serious collector, and is serious about his #vinyl haul. More on #RecordStoreDay for @News_8 and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7 all day! pic.twitter.com/KeHPxq49Ah — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 29, 2019

Keep an eye on this story. News 8’s Dan Gross will be going to House of Guitars and Hi Fi Lounge throughout the day.