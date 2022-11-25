ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today isn’t just Black Friday, it’s also recognized as the second Record Store Day of the year.

The first was held back in April and the event is a chance for vinyl record and music lovers to find special releases and more.

The line was wrapping around the door at Record Archive and right at 9:00 a.m. the doors were open. Dozens of people were looking to get their hands on some fresh wax.

“With a slew of limited edition releases from all of your favorite artists, that you can only find at independent record stores across the country, today,” co-owner of Record Archive Alayna Alderman said.

The Record Store Day inventory combines new releases from current artists like Billie Eilish, and other special and unique reissues.

“I mean, David Bowie and Bing Crosby doing ‘Little Drummer Boy’, this is a classic one, 1972, first time ever, 12″ single, not a lot of copies of this, but a great song,” Alderman said.

Well Record Archive was first on our list of great record stores across Monroe County, so let’s take a walk, and check out another one.

Another one of those great record shops, House of Guitars, is right here in Irondequoit.

“We don’t like titles around here,” House of Guitars worker Aric Schaubroeck said and mentioned a couple of his favorite titles on this year’s lineup. “The Grateful Dead is the big seller. There’s The Doors, lots of cool stuff coming out.”

They also are celebrating with music all day. People young and old are coming to buy to records at small shops instead of big box stores.

“We have something they can’t stock, which is pretty cool,” Schaubroeck said. “It’s almost like everyone is going backwards, it’s like they miss having something tangible. Looking at the lyrics, the track listing, something tangible unlike what you get on Spotify.”

While Record Archive is closed for the day, House of Guitars is open until 9:00 p.m.