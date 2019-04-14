Record Store Day at Bop Shop Records

Record Store Day. A vinyl record lover’s favorite time of the year. Rochester has multiple record shops in town, including Record Archive, House of Guitars, Hi-Fi Lounge, and Needle Drop, and each has the official new releases and quality used vinyl.

“They’ve been doing this about ten years now. It’s a worldwide event now. It’s a pretty insanely fun day. It’s four hundred limited edition releases of mostly vinyl,” says Tom Kohn, owner of Bop Shop Records.

“It’s amazing! It’s like the music business in this town in general; it’s a plethora of phenomenal music, and record stores are thriving. They’re all unique and different and wonderful in their own way,” he says. “I think you hit it on the spot, about the camaraderie. I just went out front in line and passed out homemade bourbon candy bacon to everybody, and that was just hilarious,” adds Kohn.

Kohn says the most important thing is to talk to people.

“Talk to everyone because everyone has something good to say. Sitting down with a record, opening it up, cracking open the spine, if it’s a ‘gatefold,’ and looking at the pictures– it’s a personal experience, and that’s what it is was meant to be,” says Kohn.

(Story shot by Photojournalist Dan Gross)