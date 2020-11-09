Record heat in Rochester sends the community outside as the summer-like stretch continues

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Rochester has broken the high temperature record Monday as temperatures cruised into the upper 70s.

The stretch of summer-like weather continues Tuesday, but Monday has been a “bonus day” on the golf course for the owners of Lake Shore Country Club. It has also been a good day for the players.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Mr. Niklewicz. “We live in a phenomenal place here. Rochester, New York, playing golf on November 9.“

Rochester averages a high of 51 degrees for November 9th, but Monday’s afternoon highs were in the mid-70s.

“It’s spectacular. It’s a beautiful day,” said George Dounce at Charlotte Beach. “It’s wonderful views, can’t ask for more.”

Dounce would normally be raking, but wanted to take advantage of the weather and go on a stroll at the beach. Rochester will likely see six 70 degrees days this November. That would make it the most since records began in the late 1800s.

“It’s not bizarre, really good,” said Dounce

Long warm stretches in November can help keep Lake Ontario water temperatures warmer as we get into the winter season. that can lead to more energy for lake-effect snow.

One group of people that have been benefitting from the gorgeous weather are bicyclists. Jesse Peers is a year-round cyclist and the cycling coordinator for Reconnect Rochester.

“Usually this time of year I’m more concerned about the salt and putting studded tires on my bike,” said Peers.

The late warmth may be getting people on their bikes, but the pandemic also helped boost sales of bicycles.

“I’m very pleased with what I’ve heard with bike shops around the area,” Peers said. “That they’ve just been booming with business here, it’s unprecedented.”

