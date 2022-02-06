Freezing temps lead to increased need for Rochester’s homeless population

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Through recent frigid temperatures, often dipping into the single digits and even below zero, some community members are stepping in to help those with no place to go.

Open Door Mission says they are going through winter and basic staples such as hats, gloves, socks, and underwear, very quickly. But there are several ways to help.

“Yes, we’ve definitely seen an increase in need in the past couple weeks. It really spiked this week. That was a combination of the closing of the Civic Center Garage, as well as the storm, and the lower temperatures,” says Executive Director of Open Door Mission Anna Valeria-Iseman.

During these harsh winter months, Open Door Mission operates on ‘over-capacity’ mode — taking on an additional role as a warming center for the homeless population. Monetary donations help the non-profit in its mission to offer a warm meal, place to sleep and essentials.

“We have 52 beds normally on any given night available. During ‘Code Blue’ and winter months we increase that to 72 beds just by adding cots on the floors, so we want to make sure we can provide enough staff for that,” Valeria-Iseman said.

Another way you can help is by donating your time. Volunteer numbers with Open Door Mission are down, still, as an ongoing impact of the pandemic.

“We are short on volunteers; we can always use help with serving, primarily we love being able to serve hot breakfast so having volunteers come in for that — that’s not a slot that gets picked up too quickly,” Valeria-Iseman said.

And with the warming center in effect, Open Door Mission is seeing a greater need of meals during the day. This is where individual community members, businesses, or organizations can assist in fulfilling.

“You can get together with friends or family or church groups or businesses, you know offices, and prepare 70 brown bag lunches for us and then we can distribute them during the day,” Valeria-Iseman said.

Other specific volunteer needs include people to provide chapel services, dinner meals, and someone to sort through all the clothing donations.

If you have clothing, food, or personal products to donate, they can be taken to Open Door Mission’s drop-off site, located at 156 North Plymouth Ave in Rochester. They are open Monday through Friday for drop-offs between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.