Real estate market sales increase despite pandemic

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Selling a house could be difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, as real estate offices closed and tours moved online. Despite the shake up, a local real estate company says the market is doing well.

RE/MAX experts say some homes in Rochester are spending just a day on the market before being sold. The average in the state is 85 days and the average sale price has gone up as well.

The national June 2020 housing report shows home sales increased by 37% in May, a near record. It also stated that for the first time in the report’s 12-year history, the supply of inventory dropped below two months.

Realtors say they’ve found new ways to keep people safe when buying or selling their homes, and that has helped things get back on track.