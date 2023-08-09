ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District’s SMART summer program allows student-athletes to jump-start their NCAA eligibility upon graduation and promotes a connection between academics and athletics.

The program is intended to help them earn more credits for high school and ensure that they are college ready.

Throughout this summer, some students have already earned credits toward their diplomas and are on the path to an advanced Regents diploma.

Messiah Hampton, a sophomore at James Monroe High School, shares how this program has helped him already.

He says, “It’s not just the school part. Afterward, we do training also helps. Also, being able to have a weight room available and everything. “

The students don’t just sit in the classroom; midway through the day, they’re able to learn other sports-related things such as coaching, officiating, training, and safety.