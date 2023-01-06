ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RCSD Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso joined Board of Education President Cynthia Elliot Friday morning to provide an update on Thursday’s incident where a suspect fired gunshots toward a student outside of Franklin High School.

According to police, the incident occurred off campus on Norton Street when a suspect stepped out of a car and fired a gun at a 16-year-old student and two other students.

According to Dr. Peluso, the Rochester Police Department determined that the incident was targeted toward the student.

Due to the incident, Franklin High School was placed on lockdown out of precaution. Classes continued, but all of the exterior doors of the building were secured and monitored.

Dr. Peluso also added that the district will be working with police to increase officer presence across some campuses and to evaluate which schools need more support.

“This was a targeted individual, but I want our families, community, and students to know that when they get off that bus that, what is happening in our community and around that area, that they’ll have someone there to help support them in the event that there’s an emergency,” Dr. Peluso said.

“The community has to recognize that we will do the best that we can do to protect our children and that our families feel that they can be assured that we can take care of them the best we can do,” added Elliot. “To say that an issue may not happen, we can’t guarantee that.”

Currently, the schools with police presence will be Franklin High School, Joseph C. Wilson High School, Edison Career & Technology High School, Northeast College Preparatory High School, and East Upper & Lower Schools.

Adam Urbanski, the President of the Rochester Teacher’s Association released a statement ahead of the press conference:

“Yesterday’s nearly-tragic incident at the Franklin Campus is a somber reminder to us all that the increased gun violence on our streets could spill to our schools. We agree with RCSD Superintendent Peluso that there is an urgent and immediate need for increased security at and near our schools. The safety of our students and their teachers must remain our utmost priority.

Adam Urbanski, RTA President“

In addition, Mayor Malik Evans provided a statement regarding the incident:

“The City of Rochester is absolutely committed to keeping our children and young people safe, especially in our schools. There are no words strong enough to describe the absolute depravity of Thursday morning’s attempted shooting of a student outside the Franklin campus.“

“Yesterday, I convened a meeting of my teams and RCSD Superintendent Peluso to discuss how the City could immediately support his efforts to ensure safety on RCSD campuses. In response, we have increased the presence of Rochester Police at high schools in the morning and during dismissal, and have intensified the efforts of Pathways to Peace teams that are already heavily engaged with students in schools.“

“The City stands ready and willing to work further with the Rochester City School District to enhance safety measures across the District.“

