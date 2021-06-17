RCSD to hold forum to determine possible renaming Nathaniel Rochester Middle School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A public forum will be held next week to determine if the Nathanial Rochester Middle School No. 3 should be renamed.

This comes after community members sent in signed petitions that explained while Nathaniel Rochester had significant roots for our city, he owned slaves.

Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers Small said with a district comprised of 90% black and brown students, the name has an impact. She says the principal of the school is working to make this a positive experience, not a negative one.

“She’s had conversations with students both in person and online asking them what are your thought. This is a teachable moment so we can talk about the history behind it so it’s a social studies lesson, uplifting the student voice to say well what are some of the names you might consider?”

The possible name change is still early in the process buy Myers-Small says several female names have been suggested. The public forum is set for Wednesday June 23 at 6 p.m. Registration is required.