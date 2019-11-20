RCSD to hire new Chief Financial Officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Our next CFO is critical in our success moving forward,” said Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade.

Dade said his selection for the new Chief Financial Officer has his work cut out for him in the midst of the district’s $30 million spending crisis.

Something that caused the last person in that position to resign.

“This individual has the experience and the skill set and leadership traits I’m looking for,” said Dade. “The candidate has a reputation of collaborating with a vast array of departments, and someone who is intimate with finances.”

“We were looking for someone who wasn’t going to walk in ‘green’, but really knew their stuff,” said Dade.

School board president Van White says he and his colleagues have confidence in Dade’s pick.

“He understands the urgency of the moment. We need a finance director, we need lots of folks who can bring their experience to bear the challenges of this district,” said White.

This CFO hire comes as cuts are coming in. About $30 million in programs staffing, and other services.

“I’m saying without reservation, that we have some tough decisions to make moving forward. Staffing reductions in my current plan will occur by January 1.”

Dade said the new CFO will play a critical role in navigating the fiscal road ahead.

“I have no doubt that we will continue to move forward as an RCSD family and these challenges will only make us stronger,” Dade said.

They will also be talking about hiring a deputy superintendent soon. The RCSD says to expect the name of the new CFO to be announced Wednesday morning.