RCSD test scores better than last year, but are still alarmingly low

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Results from the most recent state testing show the Rochester City School District is still underperforming when it comes to math and English language arts, or ELA.

Only 13.2 percent of students are proficient in ELA. The number is about the same for math, at 13 percent.

The good news is that both numbers are up from last year, but district officials acknowledge overall, the results are still alarmingly low.

Anwar Johnson has four children. He went to school in the 90s, before computers were commonplace in classrooms. He says a school environment could be the reason students aren’t doing so well.

“If it was more hands out it would be nice that would be rewarding for them because now they have another person to go to to get it. instead of just trying to get it through a book or a tablet,” said Johnson.

The teacher’s association union president says the progress is positive, but the assessment needs to be looked at on a state level.

“The state has the responsibility and the need to create a much better test, the kind of test that would not only try to determine what students know but what they are able to do with what they know,” said Adam Urbanski, President of the Rochester’s Teachers Association.

Compared to others in the district, the Rochester city numbers are low.

Urbansky says the difference could be the unique challenges Rochester students face both at home and in the classroom.

“To make all our schools ready for all children and the other part of the agenda, the one that belongs to families and to communities is to do everything that we can to make sure all children are ready for school and ready for learning,” said Urbanski.

In a statement, Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade said:

“While these results show a steady increase in the right direction, it is critical the District continues to place a strong emphasis on academic priorities, such as helping students to read on grade level by third grade,” said Superintendent Terry J. Dade. “The District remains committed to delivering the high-quality instruction that every Rochester student deserves. With a laser-like focus on teaching and learning, we will accomplish success as one Rochester family, working together with strong teachers, families, and the community.”