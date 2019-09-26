RCSD memo: Budget shortfall is $30 million, not reported $50 million

Editor’s note: We will be live streaming the superintendent’s press conference on this page at 3 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade is scheduled to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to discuss the district’s reported budget shortfall.

While previous reports have indicated a $50 million discrepancy, an email sent to district staff Thursday afternoon reported the number is approximately $30 million.

The district email said “preliminary findings indicate certain areas where the district overspent” including:

Employee benefits

Teacher substitutes

Tuition (Charter)

Retirement benefits

Contract Transportation

This is an email RCSD staff just received: pic.twitter.com/y5pPCMCUer — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) September 26, 2019

The email says the district is taking “immediate steps” to address these issues and that on October 4, representatives from New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office will meet with Superintendent Dade and RCSD Board President Van White.

The email adds that Dade will provide further details at an October 8 Audit Committee meeting.

The financial discrepancy was first reported last week following an end-of-year audit of RCSD’s 2018-2019 budget.

In the week since they first announced the budget gap:

Dade released a video via social media Sunday, addressing parents, students, and staff. He said he has no plans for a reduction of staff this year.

Commissioner Judith Davis’ full statement:

“I know nothing about the situation. I am as shocked by this as everyone else. I am learning about it in the media like everyone else. Commissioner Beatriz LeBron and I may not always agree, but in this case I agree with her 100% and go a step further. Not only should President Van White and Commissioner Willa Powell step down from their positions as President and Finance Chair, they should also consider resigning from their positions as Board members. If they refuse to resign, depending on the outcome, hopefully the State will consider removing them. I want to make it clear that when President White refers to the thoughts of his Board colleagues, he is not speaking for me as I have not been consulted in regard to the content of statements he is making or press conferences he has held. The rhetoric that ‘we are one family’ I keep hearing from the Superintendent cannot supplant the reality that this District continues to serve the interests of adults. ”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.