RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade serenades snow day announcement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ice and snow have blanketed the region, causing nearly 200 closures of local schools, businesses, and organizations.

While some may bemoan the wintry commute, others are celebrating a seasonal three-day weekend.

One person who didn’t seem so down in the slush about the weather was Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade, who announced the snow day to the district via twitter, with some smooth vocals:

An important message from Superintendent Dade ❄️⛄️@RCSDNYS pic.twitter.com/xyfgIh8qrz — Terry J. Dade (@TDade) February 7, 2020

Dade came to Rochester last summer from Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, and he seems to be embracing his first winter in Upstate New York in stride.

While the schools are off, Dade is not. He’ll be holding a press conference at 12 p.m. Friday to offer a public update on the state of the district’s budget crisis.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will be carrying Dade’s press conference live on Rochesterfirst.com

