RCSD students want say on how district spends money

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Students in the Rochester City School District want a say in how money is spent within the district.

A new group called Teens with Attitude gathered at MLK Park on Saturday, demanding funding for mental health support, diverse teaching staff and better school lunches.

The teens said the school budget is often decided without their input and they want that to change. Organizers stressed that the budget process must include students’ and parents’ voices.

“School is school but we need a lot of other things that tie into school,” Joshua Karned said. “Sports, good lunches and things that make us want to come into the school in the morning. “

Teens with Attitude is made up of multiple local youth organizations in the Rochester community.