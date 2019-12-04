RCSD students kick off the holiday season at annual tree lighting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kids from the Rochester City School District helped ring in the holiday season Wednesday.

The talented musicians and singers performed before the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at City Hall.

This year’s tree is a 20-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Barnes Evergreens in Hilton. It has more than 5,200 lights and 125 ornaments.

“What a joyous day, and what they’ve done everyday for our community,” said City Environmental Service Commissioner Norman Jones.

Mayor Lovely Warren also announced a number of city sponsored holiday events taking place this month.