ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students from the Rochester City School District participated in a Lego League tournament on Saturday.

The district-wide tournament took place at Franklin Upper School between students from Schools No. 5, 10, 12, 16, 17, 19, 22, 28, 42, 46, and the Joseph C. Wilson Foundation Academy. Teams from each school participated in robot challenges which were scored by trained judges and referees. The winners will be moving on to the regional tournament in Buffalo on February 10.

News 8 spoke with the co-captain for the Wilson Wildcats Robotics team, Jayell Davis who says her favorite part of the competition is the chance to show off their team’s skills and the work they put into their robots.