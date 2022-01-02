RCSD student dies from COVID, school officials say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester City School District student has died from COVID-19, according to officials from the school he was attending.

School leaders from Rochester’s Leadership Academy for Young Men posted the following on the school’s Facebook account Saturday afternoon:

“Dear Leadership Academy Family,

It is with intense sadness to have to communicate the passing of Derrick Watson due to Covid. Derrick was a loveable and thoughtful young man. A plan of support for all of us who will definitely need it will be in place for Monday. In the meantime, please offer whatever support you can to each other during this time. Ms. Wall, Derrick’s mom set up a GoFundMe page to help with service expenses.

Please hug your loved ones, if you are able and count all blessings as we enter this New Year. “

RCSD officials released the following statement regarding the student’s death on Sunday:

“We are heartbroken over the passing of our scholar Derrick Watson. He was a beloved student at Leadership Academy for Young Men. Our deepest condolences go to his family, classmates, and the staff at LAFYM.“

Aa GoFundMe has been established to help the Watson family.