RCSD student dies after collapsing during physical education class at Edison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A city school student collapsed during physical education class Tuesday and died shortly thereafter, according to Rochester City School District officials.

Officials say the “young man” collapsed during a physical education class at Edison Tech High School. A statement from Mayor Lovely Warren’s office indicates the student was 16 years old.

School officials say staff members administered treatment on the student, and then brought him to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials say they are unsure of the circumstances and are waiting for more info from the medical team.

RCSD officials say there is an AED in every one of the district’s school buildings.

The student’s identity has not been released at this time.

Statement from RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade:

“It is with a heavy heart that I must tell you of the passing of a member of our school family. A student at Edison Tech High School has passed away. He was attending a physical education class today where he collapsed for unknown reasons. He was then taken to the hospital where he tragically passed away.

The District’s crisis team has responded to the school, and will be helping to support students and staff as they process their grief. This support will continue as long as necessary.

I ask that you keep this student’s family in your thoughts and prayers. There is no greater tragedy than the loss of a child, and I know that our entire community joins me in expressing condolences.”

Statement from Mayor Lovely Warren:

“Today we received the incredibly sad news that a 16-year-old student at Edison Tech High School passed away suddenly. My heart breaks for the unexpected loss of this vibrant young life, as well as for the tremendous pain his family, friends and schoolmates are grappling with at this moment.

The passing of a loved one is always difficult to endure, but it’s especially hard to accept when the individual we lose is just a teenager. The type of grief associated with losing a child is something no parent should have to endure.

I want to extend my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the parents and family of the student, as well as to all those who knew and loved him.

My office will be reaching out to offer support and assistance. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers, and may God be with them at this extremely difficult time.“

