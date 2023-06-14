ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester family is afraid to send their children back to school after they say their son was assaulted by a substitute teacher at RCSD school number 50.

According to his parents, 7-year-old Mathias Tucker was dragged across the floor and slammed into a wall Tuesday at school. Now, they say they’re worried for their child’s safety.

Mathias’s parents, Kechard and Santeli, say they received a call from the school around 10 a.m. Tuesday notifying them their son had been assaulted by one of the school’s substitute teachers.

Kechard says when he arrived at the school, he was told the teacher had already been sent home and the school was unable to release her name or security footage of what happened.

The parents later went through the school board to watch the security footage, which they say showed a woman dragging Mathias across the hall, picking him up by the shoulders, and slamming him against the wall.

The parents say they were unable to obtain the video due to the school board’s safety protocol.

Santeli, Mathias’s mom, says, “It’s just frustrating you know, you send your kids to school to learn and have fun and interact with friends, we’re not expecting them to be assaulted by grown women that they don’t know. It’s frustrating and it’s heartbreaking.

Mathias’s dad, Kechard, also voiced his concerns, saying, “I told the principal I don’t expect my son to be back. My son loves school. He wants to go back. But I don’t feel safe sending my son somewhere he’s not safe.”

According to RPD, the investigation into these allegations is ongoing and they are unable to share any details at this time.

The District says they are aware of this situation, and an internal investigation is underway.

