RCSD prepares for regents week with ‘Roc the Regents’

Around 7,000 students in the Rochester City School District are preparing for their regents exams.



RCSD held a rally called “Roc the Regents” at World of Inquiry School No. 58 to help eighth grade students prepare for their first regents exams.

The RCSD School Board President, Van White, says that the school’s trajectory depends on the students’ success, which is fueled by more than just academic support.

“We have to prepare them academically, emotionally and spiritually. We often forget that many times when you face a hurdle in your life you need someone to encourage and support you, not just up to that point, but when it’s happening. We very much so want students to hear the voice of Rochester saying you can do this, you know you got this, we got your back,” said White.

The regents are set to start on June 18.