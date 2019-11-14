RCSD parents, students worried about impacts of budget cuts on classroom

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District is trying to work ahead to avoid another budget crisis. To correct the massive overspending, the district will move ahead with millions of dollars in cuts.

That includes a big cut in jobs, leaving a lot of parents and teachers worried about the impact on the classroom.

Superintendent of the schools, Terry Dade, proposed a 5% cut for staffing positions — drawing a huge response from the community.

According to the teacher’s association, that 5% equals about 168 positions.

Dade said at a meeting meant to illuminate how to close the budget deficit gap Tuesday night that the approach for cutting the positions isn’t clear yet. That has to be mapped out in the coming weeks.

Parents and students say classes are already packed as they are. Any more cuts will mean classrooms erupting, with the student to teacher ratio even worse than it is now.

An RCSD senior, Yabnel Coss said, “That’s negative. Just because alone, the student to staff ratio is big. With the budget cut it’s just going to get bigger.”

And parents agree.

“The children of today, are the children of tomorrow — our future. How can we proceed in life and prosper if they don’t have the right education and the right needs,” said the parent of an RCSD student, Kenneth Smith.

A statement from the Rochester City School District said they’re working hard to ensure students will still get the best education and ensure stability as they navigate their financial challenges.