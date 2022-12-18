ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District is partnering with Nazareth College and the University of Rochester to bring a first of its kind Urban teaching fellows’ program to Rochester.

This program is intended to give future educators hands-on classroom experience, employment, and mentorship.

This year the program includes 6 total student teachers. It allows students to spend a year with mentors and gain experience with a paid salary rather than spending a few weeks in a classroom without pay as they study to finish their master’s degree.

Over the next two years the students would then work for the district and receive tuition reimbursement as well.

Interim Superintendent, Dr. Carmine Peluso says the support and preparedness is what sets this program apart from regular student teaching programs.

“I think what’s really important about this program and what we’re all proud of is that as we are facing a teacher shortage, some school districts, some states are lessening the requirements for teachers, this really strengthens the requirement for our teachers and provides them the opportunity to learn for a year and be prepared for kids so that they’re receiving high quality instruction and they’re retained and prepared. They’re not entering a classroom cold,” says Peluso.

Shaylee Picow, a graduate student a part of the program, says she has picked up practical teaching experience she’ll carry with her into her own classroom.

“ I’ve also learned about how to build deeper relationships with the students and get to know them and what kinds of questions to ask them to understand them better and how to be cognizant of what’s going on in their lives outside of school and take that into consideration while I’m teaching,” says Picow.

Funding for the program is provided from the American Rescue plan.

RCSD staff share next year’s goal is to recruit 20 Roc Urban Teaching Fellows into master’s degree and certification programs across the two institutions.