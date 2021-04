ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – parents and students in the Rochester City School District got a chance to register for the next academic year. The event was held on Saturday and it was open to first-time students in the district.

The RCSD plans to welcome back grades K-6 in the fall. For now, higher grade levels will have to wait until COVID-19 restrictions change.

Registration day was about answering questions, picking out the best programs for students and signing up for classes.